Cops look into call dump to get clues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

With no breakthrough in the double-murder case that rocked the city even after 10 days, the police have started looking into the call dump to find some clues about the perpetrators.

Double murder case On February 19, Dikshit went to the house of Rishabh of Katra Mehar Singh, where his friend Jagdish Nayyar of Jammu also arrived. They had drinks at his house. Around 3.30am, Rishabh went to his house on a bike. On the way, a stray dog bit him. He and Jagdish took him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for getting him vaccinated around 4.15am, but Rishabh stopped to answer the call of nature near Chitra talkies. In the meantime, three unidentified persons came from Rambagh Chowk and entered into a scuffle with him. They attacked Rishabh with sharp weapons. As Jagdish tried to save him, they stabbed him in the stomach. They snatched Rishabh’s bike and fled.

Two youngsters Rishabh Sharma and Jagdish Nayyar were allegedly robbed and then killed by unidentified persons on February 20.

The police had found a CCTV grab of the incident, in which some persons were seen stabbing the victims and snatching their bike.

On the statement of their friend Dikshit Sharma, the police had booked unidentified persons for murder and robbery.

A police official wishing not to be named said while analysing different CCTV cameras, the police have found the last location near Putlighar area. However, they were yet to identify the killers.