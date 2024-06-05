Cops never off duty, polls over, new challenges ahead

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 4

Constables and lower-rung officials of the Punjab Police hardly get due appreciation for the hard work they put in during their duties.

For the past two months, personnel of the Punjab Police along with paramilitary (Central Armed Police Force) and State Armed Police (SAP) have been on their toes since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls and the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. They were not only maintaining law and order, but also providing security to the VVIPs during the poll rallies and election campaigns in different parts of the state.

But even now when the elections are over and the results were declared on Tuesday, they have no respite. Their duties are seldom far from over.

“After the LS polls, we are now gearing up for the upcoming 40th operation Blue Star anniversary on June 6. We would also remain on alert till the new government is formed at the Centre,” said Harpreet Singh, an ASI, deputed outside a strongroom and vote counting centre here.

“We are never off duty,” said Ranjit Singh, a police constable deputed at the entrance gate of the strongroom. He said there is hardly any time for rest for them. “Despite the blistering hot summer days, we have to remain alert while performing our duties. Sometimes we have to spend over 12-15 hours on duty wherever we are deputed,” he said.

A CRPF official said for the past two months, they were on the move without taking a proper break. “We have no problems. We landed in Punjab after the completion of the voting process in other parts of the country in a phased manner. Earlier, we were in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and now in Punjab,” he said.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “I am proud of my force that has risen to the occasion and maintained high traditions of the disciplined force. Everyone from a constable to higher rank officials has put in great efforts and hard work for conducting the elections in a peaceful manner.”

SSP, Amritsar (Rural), Satinder Singh said challenges are part and parcel of every cop’s duty. Despite all the odds, we have maintained a peaceful atmosphere during the polls and all the cops deserve kudos for this.

