Cops raid house of suspect, get attacked by kin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

A police team was attacked by the kin of a suspect wanted in a case for attempt to murder, here last evening. A case has been registered against around nine persons for stopping an official from discharging his duty.

Those among the booked are Manjit Kaur, Prince, Ravi Baba, Arjun, his mother Rekha and four unknown persons. The police arrested Manjit Kaur, who was sent to jail, following judicial remand.

Sub-Inspector Resham Singh of the Kot Khalsa police station said, “The police had got a tip-off that the accused, Mani Singh and another man had opened fire at a local resident, Sarwan Kumar on September 22. A case was registered against the duo under Sections 307, 120-B and 34 of the IPC and Section 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act.

“We had received a tip-off that Mani Singh was present in his residence. A police team raided the suspect’s house. During the raid, a scuffle broke out between the members of the suspect’s family and the cops.”

He added, “The suspect managed to steal a purse from SI Balwinder Singh during the altercation. They (the family members) not only helped Mani flee the spot.”

The police have registered a case against nine persons under Sections 186, 353, 379, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC. Gurbinder Singh, SHO, Gate Hakima Police, said efforts to nab Mani and his absconding family members are underway.