Cops register murder case

Amritsar, October 29

Day after the mysterious death of a local youth identified as Joga Singh of Sarangdev village falling under Ajnala police station here, the police have registered a murder case against unknown persons.

Earlier, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC in this regard.

Harmanjot Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that Joga Singh was his elder brother who used to work at a doctor’s clinic as chemist. He had an affair with a married woman, who used to visit his shop

He said on Thursday he had gone out of the house on his bike but did not return. Yesterday, his body was found with his damaged bike on Saidpur village road also there.

Mastan Singh, investigating officer, said the role of the woman was also being looked into. He said a case under Secction 302, 427 of the IPC was registered in this regard.