Cops stop agitating farmers from approaching BJP poll rally venue

Amritsar, April 19
Activists of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and Bharti Kisan Union gathered at Majitha today to ask questions to BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu, but the police didn’t allow them to reach the venue of a BJP programme.
The farmers led by Sarwan Singh Pandher staged a protest near the venue and raised slogans against the BJP and its candidate.
The farmer unions had asked cadre to question representatives of all political parties, including the BJP regarding their demands.
On this occasion, Pandher alleged that the AAP government in state was stopping the farmers from questioning the BJP. He said the farmers were there to ask questions in a peaceful manner.
“Heavy restrictions were imposed and attempts were made to stop us, but the farmers broke the restrictions and reached near the venue of BJP function. Then heavy police force has been deployed in front of Majitha-Fatehgarh Churian Road. Then farmers and labourers started protesting by sitting on road and shouted slogans against the government,” said Pandher.
He said if someone does not think it was necessary to answer people’s questions even before getting a vote, then how they will listen to the people’s after holding some post in government.
District secretary KMSC Gurlal Singh Maan said asking questions was a fundamental right of the people in a democracy and this process would continue in the coming days.
Today, BJP representative from Khadur Sabha constituency Manjit Singh Manna was also supposed to be questioned under the leadership of district president Ranjit Singh Keller, but Manna cancelled his programme.
