Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, video grab goes viral

Amritsar, May 10
A youth was thrashed by cops and his turban was tossed reportedly at Vijay Nagar police chowki here.
A video grab of the incident went viral on social media, inviting widespread condemnation.
The same was shared by SAD president Sukhbir Singh on his social media platform. He wrote: “Disgraceful to the max! The video coming from Amritsar has reaffirmed that the Punjab Police is out of control. Appeal to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann to immediately give strict punishment to this policeman so that someone thinks 100 times before touching any Sikh’s dastar.”
The incident occurred when two groups allegedly quarrelled at the police chowki. The youth, reportedly a mediaperson, was capturing the video, when a cop pulled him inside the police chowki by his hair after tossing his turban.
ACP Palwinder Singh said the matter was being investigated and appropriate action would be taken.
