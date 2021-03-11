COTPA violations: 12 challaned in Amritsar

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: A Health Department team issued challans to 12 cigarette venders for violation of the provisions of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) during a checking in the city on Tuesday. Nodal officer for Tobacco Control Programme Dr Karan Mehra said venders at the bus stand, Ram Talai, Maqboolpura, Taran Wala Pul, New Amritsar and Golden Gate were checked by a team led by district mass media officer Amardeep Singh. He said packs of substandard and imported cigarettes were also destroyed by the team. TNS

Youth dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Rampant drug abuse has claimed the life of another youth in the city. This time in Dedadpur village falling under the Beas police station here. The victim has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh. He died of drug overdose in the village on Monday. Following a complaint by the victim’s mother Kulwinder Kaur, the police have booked two youths — Rimpi and Jashandeep Singh — of the same village on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Kulwinder Kaur alleged that the duo, who lived in the neighbourhood, pushed her son into drugs. She told the police that the two took her son on bike on Sunday evening. She said when her son did not return, the family started searching for him. Later, his body was found near a drain in Baba Bakala. She alleged the accused gave him drug overdose, which led to his death. Balkar Singh, SHO, Beas police station, said raids were being carried out to nab Rimpi and Jashandeep. On the statement of Kulwinder Kaur, a case under Section 304 of the IPC was registered against them. TNS

One held with 20-gm heroin

Tarn Taran: Jhabal police arrested one person with 20 gram of heroin from the outskirts of Jhabal village on Monday. Sub-Inspector Kewal Singh said the accused has been identified as Gurdev Singh of Maddar village. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

2 arrested with stolen bikes

Tarn Taran: Khemkaran police on Monday arrested two residents of the border township with two stolen bikes from outskirts of the town. ASI Ashok Kumar who arrested the accused said both the accused had been identified as Sarwan Singh Gogo and Heera Singh. The accused told the ASI that they were in search of customers to sell the stolen bikes. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the accused, said the ASI.