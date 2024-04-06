Counselling to begin soon for giving students skill-based edu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

With Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains announcing the setting up of ‘School of Applied Learning’ to make students skilled in vocations other than core subjects, several government schools in the district, including the four Schools of Eminence, will soon be conducting counselling of students to be enrolled for training in different vocations. Forty schools in the state have been selected for the pilot project and around 2,000 students will be admitted in the first batch.

These Schools of Applied Learning will be set up as an upgrade in select senior secondary schools, which will be equipped with hi-tech training vocational labs.

Students of Class 11 to Class 12 will be trained and imparted application-based skill education in vocations including digital literacy, design, healthcare, wellness and many more. Schools of Eminence in district will also be included in the project, as the infrastructure support required for the School of Applied Learning have been reinforced there. The aim of the project is to make the next generation future-ready, self-reliant and turn job givers rather than job seekers.

An official from the district education department said that teachers in several schools have been asked to conduct orientation classes to make the students aware about the concept of School of Applied Learning.

