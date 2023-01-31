Counter intelligence wing gets two-day remand of Rashpal

Amritsar, January 30
An Ajnala court has sent Rashpal Singh, alias Pala, of Kakkar village on two-day police remand on Monday. He was arrested by the counter intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police yesterday for allegedly possessing 5-kg heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh of drug money.
A source in the the CI wing said that the suspect had come in contact with two cross-border smugglers around three years ago at a religious place. They lured him to work as a courier for them. During past three years he had smuggled heroin worth Rs 12 lakh in and around Amritsar, the source added.
The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the duo. They have several cases under the NDPS Act registered against them and were currently on bail.
They duo was in contact with Hamid, a Pakistan-based drug smuggler and ISI agent, Rashpal told the police.
Acting on a tip-off, the CI had arrested Rahspal with 5-kg heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh of drug money from Thatha village falling under the Lopoke police station. He was allegedly part of a cross-border smuggling network. During a preliminary probe it was found that the contraband was smuggled into the country using a drone.
A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.
