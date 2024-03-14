Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Three persons, including a couple, lost their lives in separate road mishaps in rural areas here on Tuesday. The Amritsar Rural Police have registered separate FIRs in this connection.

Sukhbir Singh and his wife Amandeep Kaur died in a hit-and-run case at Basarke Gilla village here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The incident came to light yesterday when their bodies were found in fields.

Jaskarn Singh, son of the deceased, told the police that on Monday his father Sukhbir and mother Amandeep Kaur had gone to his maternal grandparents’ house at Gaggobua village. They had told to return home by evening. He said when they did not return, they called them repeatedly but did not find any response. Later, he came to know from a man that an accident had taken place near a petrol pump at Basarke Gilla village and two persons had fallen into a field.

He said when he went there, he found that it was his parents who had died. Their bike was also damaged. It appeared that some unidentified vehicle had hit their bike leading to their death.

The Gharinda police registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons in this regard.

Meanwhile, a railway employee was killed near Muradpura village on the Fatehgarh Churian road when a goods carrier (Chhota Hathi) hit his bike here on late Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Joyti Masih of Baddowal village in Fatehgarh Churian (Gurdaspur) here.

The driver, identified as Inderjit Singh of Gurdaspur, was booked by the police in this connection but he was yet to be arrested.

Jaspal Masih, brother of the deceased, said he, who works in Guru Nanak Dev University, was following his brother on another bike. He said when they reached Muradpura village on the Fatehgarh Churian road, the accused driving at high speed came from the opposite side and hit Joyti Masih’s bike leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed. The police have registered a case.

