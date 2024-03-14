 Couple among three killed in separate road accidents : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents


Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Three persons, including a couple, lost their lives in separate road mishaps in rural areas here on Tuesday. The Amritsar Rural Police have registered separate FIRs in this connection.

Sukhbir Singh and his wife Amandeep Kaur died in a hit-and-run case at Basarke Gilla village here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The incident came to light yesterday when their bodies were found in fields.

Jaskarn Singh, son of the deceased, told the police that on Monday his father Sukhbir and mother Amandeep Kaur had gone to his maternal grandparents’ house at Gaggobua village. They had told to return home by evening. He said when they did not return, they called them repeatedly but did not find any response. Later, he came to know from a man that an accident had taken place near a petrol pump at Basarke Gilla village and two persons had fallen into a field.

He said when he went there, he found that it was his parents who had died. Their bike was also damaged. It appeared that some unidentified vehicle had hit their bike leading to their death.

The Gharinda police registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons in this regard.

Meanwhile, a railway employee was killed near Muradpura village on the Fatehgarh Churian road when a goods carrier (Chhota Hathi) hit his bike here on late Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Joyti Masih of Baddowal village in Fatehgarh Churian (Gurdaspur) here.

The driver, identified as Inderjit Singh of Gurdaspur, was booked by the police in this connection but he was yet to be arrested.

Jaspal Masih, brother of the deceased, said he, who works in Guru Nanak Dev University, was following his brother on another bike. He said when they reached Muradpura village on the Fatehgarh Churian road, the accused driving at high speed came from the opposite side and hit Joyti Masih’s bike leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed. The police have registered a case.

Railway employee killed in mishap

Meanwhile, a railway employee was killed near Muradpura village on the Fatehgarh Churian road when a goods carrier (Chhota Hathi) hit his bike here on late Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Joyti Masih of Baddowal village in Fatehgarh Churian (Gurdaspur) here. The driver, identified as Inderjit Singh of Gurdaspur, was booked by the police.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal

2
Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

3
India

NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to procure new one from another bank by March 15

4
Haryana

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

5
Diaspora

US universities can now validate TOEFL test scores through Indian study-abroad partners

6
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

7
J & K

Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu

8
Haryana

BJP declares candidates for 6 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana; re-nominates sitting MPs Rao Inderjit, Dharambir, Krishan Pal Gurjar

9
Haryana

UP Police Exam: At Rs 7 lakh per candidate, paper leaked to 1,500 at Gurugram farmhouse

10
Diaspora

3 Indians arrested while entering US illegally from Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed election commissioners

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Panel led by Ram Nath Kovind

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel

It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal


Cities

View All

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Land acquisition for Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: 20 per cent compensation yet to be released to farmers

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Summer pangs, UT seeks 5% hike in power quota

Summer pangs, Chandigarh seeks 5% hike in power quota

AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Another PGI staffer dies by suicide

Mohali police under fire over ‘poor’ law & order

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summonses in excise scam case

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons in excise scam case

4 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

BJP names 2 remaining Delhi LS candidates

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of two Delhi High Court Judges

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Rs 100-crore scams unearthed in Jalandhar Improvement Trust: Chairman

Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Day after house arrest, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu opens Rs 8.5-crore athletics track at Ludhianastadium

Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Representing Patiala for decades, veteran MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP today

Farmers leave for Delhi

Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Kidney Day: Docs create awareness