Couple assaulted, robbed near top cop’s residence

Amritsar, May 31
A couple was assaulted and robbed by two miscreants in front of the Police Commissioner’s residence in the Mall road area here. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the victims were returning home after attending a function in the Putlighar area.
The victim, identified as Pankaj Vohra, sustained grievous injuries on his right hand. On the complaint of victim’s wife Sonia Vohra, the police registered a case and arrested the suspects.
Sonia told the police that she and her husband were returning home when two scooter-borne persons attacked them. She said the suspects snatched three gold rings, a diamond ring and Rs 16,000 in cash from them. Those arrested were identified as Joshi Singh and Sunny Singh of Harijan Colony in Patti.
