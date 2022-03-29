Couple held for tearing 'Gutka'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police arrested a couple for tearing ‘Gutka’ at Fatehgarh Shukarchak here on Sunday. They were identified as Harbhajan Singh and Manjit Kaur of the same village. The complainant, identified as Jaswant Singh, told the police that on Sunday, he along with his nephew Lovejit Singh was returning home from his fields when he saw Manjit Kaur standing outside her house. She was holding ‘Gutka Sahib’ and was allegedly tearing its pages and throwing them into the drain. He alleged when he stopped her from doing so, she did not pay attention to his advice. He said he asked her husband Harbhajan Singh he also did not take cognizance of it nor was she stopped by him. The police said both were arrested. A case under Sections 295-A and 34, IPC, was registered. TNS

Properties sealed over tax default

Amritsar: The Municipal Corporation sealed two mobile towers, one restaurant, two mobile shops, one cloth store and a few other properties during the sealing drive to recover dues of the property tax on Monday. MCA secretary Sushant Bhatia, who led the drive, said a few of the properties, including a private shopping mall, were not sealed after the owners gave cheques on the spot to clear the dues. Owners of The Soul Space Mall, Chhehharta, reportedly presented a cheque for Rs28 lakh to the MC officials. The officials stated that many of properties which were sealed had not deposited the property tax for the last many years. With a target of around Rs 35 crore, the MC has managed to recover only around 24 crore till date. With the ongoing financial year ending in next three days, the MC is expected to fall short of its target by several crores. TNS

Drug traffickers in police custody

Amritsar: The city police have launched a hunt to nab Sajan Kalyan, alias Daddu, an associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, while two women drug traffickers, including his wife, was sent to police custody for two days. Their interrogation led to recovery of alleged drug proceeds of Rs59,000, besides three vehicles used to smuggle the drugs. Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said raids were on to nab Kalyan. Lovedeep Singh Gill, SHO, Division B police station, said the accused were changing their house frequently to avoid their arrest. They were allegedly involved in supplying drugs in different parts of the city. Kalyan’s wife Priya and his mother Sawinder Kaur were nabbed with 310 gm of heroin from their house located in Blue City area on Loharka Road.