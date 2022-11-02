Couple's blind murder case solved, 5 held

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, November 1

The Harike police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a couple with the arrest of five persons. The couple was murdered with sharp weapons at Harike village here on the intervening night of October 19 and 20.

The recoveries SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said all suspects had been arrested and a double barrel gun, a country-made pistol, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and other articles had been recovered from their possession.

After committing the crime, the miscreants took away a licensed rifle, gold ornaments and Rs 30,000 from the house.

The deceased were identified as ex-serviceman Sukhdev Singh (48), who was also a member of the village panchayat, and his wife Rajbir Kaur (42).

The miscreants trespassed into the house of the couple at midnight and chained their daughter Simranjit Kaur and daughter-in-law Baljinder Kaur. They locked them in a storeroom of their residence.

The police had registered a case against the suspects under Sections 460, 506, 34, 342 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said the mastermind had been identified as Baljinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of the couple, who was perturbed over alleged torture by her in-laws. Baljinder’s husband Karanjit Singh is out of country.

As Baljinder was disturbed over alleged torture by her in-laws, she brought the matter to the notice of her mother’s brother Mukhtiar Singh Mukha, a resident of Nabipur.

Mukhtiar Singh of Nabipur, along with his friends Gurpartap Singh Partap of Nabipur, Jagroop Singh Rupa of Booh and Major Singh of Jindawala, committed the crime in connivance with Baljinder Kaur.

