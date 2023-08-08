Courier company employee robbed

Amritsar: Three armed persons robbed a courier company employee of Rs 4,700 in cash and a bag containing around 22 parcels on gunpoint near the Gehrimandi village area on Sunday. Dilpreet Singh, the victim, told the police that he had picked up around 50 parcels for delivery in villages. The victim said he was going from Gehri Mandi village to Dashmesh Nagar when three bike-borne persons came and pointed a pistol at him. They snatched Rs 4,700 in cash and a bag containing 22 parcels from him and fled from the spot. A case has been registered at the Tarsikka police station. TNS
Photographer held with pistol
Amritsar: Acting on tip-off, the Gharinda police have arrested Manjit Singh of Boparai Kalan village for allegedly possessing an illegal .32 bore pistol along with 15 live bullets. He has a photography shop on the Khurmania village road. He could not produce any document regarding the weapon. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act and initiated further probe.
