Courier delivery boy among two robbed by snatchers in rural belt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

A courier delivery boy was among two persons robbed in two separate incidents reported with the Amritsar rural police here on Wednesday.

Bikramjit Singh of Khaparkheri village told the Jandiala police that he was employed with the Blue Dart Express Limited having its branch located near Garden Enclave in Jandiala. He said yesterday at around 2 pm, he collected parcels from the branch and delivered some parcels at Garden enclave. He said that he was going towards Khankot village side when three unidentified bike-borne persons stopped him. They had covered their faces with black cloth.

He said before he could understand, the accused took out a sharp weapon and snatched his purse containing Rs 1,500 cash and documents, his mobile phone and two parcels from the bag. Later, they fled the spot. Frightened over the incident, he returned to office and narrated the entire incident. The Jandiala police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC against unidentified persons while further probe was on.

Meanwhile, a baptized Sikh youth allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a girl when she along with her mother had gone to drop her younger sister on bus.

Victim’s mother Sharanjit Kaur, a resident of Naushehra Kalan village, stated the police that she along with her elder daughter Neetu Rani and younger daughter Chumbi had gone to drop her on bus. She said they were waiting for the bus when an Amritdhari Sikh youth stopped by them and said that he would get them recruited in a Sikh shrine and asked for their mobile for filing online form. However, they refused and said they did not need any job. She said she accused, however, snatched mobile phone from her daughter Neetu Rani and fled.