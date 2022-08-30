194-kg heroin seizure: Court frames charges against 9 suspects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

The court of Additional Sessions Judge on Monday framed charges against nine suspects, including an Afghanistan national, in connection with the seizure of 194-kg heroin by the Special Task Force in February 2020.

According to information, charges were framed in the FIR (number 20) registered with the STF police station in Mohali under Sections 21, 25, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

The charges were framed against Sukhbir Singh, alias Happy, garment trader Ankush Kapoor, Sukhwinder Singh, Major Singh, Punjabi film actor Mantej Singh, Afghanistan national Arman Basharmal, Kuldeep Singh, alias Sonu, Malkeet Singh and a woman, Tammana Gupta.

The STF had registered two FIRs (numbers 20 and 23) regarding the seizure of 194-kg heroin from the house of SAD leader Anwar Masih in February 2020. The seizure was made following the disclosure by Sukhbir Singh Happy who was arrested with 6-kg heroin.

Advocate Vinod Marwaha said the charges could not be framed in FIR number 23 as two accused had filed a discharge application in the court. The court has fixed September 15 as the next date of hearing.

The Gujarat police had brought around 12 suspects under a tight security blanket from Gujarat jail for hearing on Monday. They were lodged there in connection with the seizure of 300-kg heroin, which was smuggled through sea route. The National Investigating Agency (NIA) had registered a case in this regard and was probing the case. They were taken to Gujarat around eight months ago. Those who were brought from there included Sukhbir Happy, Sukhwinder Singh, Major Singh, Tammana Gupta, Anwar Masih, Sunil Vidhal of Gujarat, Mohammad Suraaj, Razaak Ahmad, Mantej Mann, Afghanistan national Arman Basharmal, Inderesh and Sahil Sharma.

Four suspects, including garment trader Ankush Kapoor and money exchanger Haneetpal Singh, were out on bail.

194-kg heroin seizure

According to information, charges were framed in the FIR (number 20) registered with the STF police station in Mohali under Sections 21, 25, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act

The STF had registered two FIRs (numbers 20 and 23) regarding the seizure of 194-kg heroin from the house of SAD leader Anwar Masih in February 2020. The seizure was made following the disclosure by Sukhbir Singh Happy who was arrested with 6-kg heroin

#Afghanistan #Mohali