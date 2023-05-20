Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of RB Estate owner in case of fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

The court of the Additional Sessions Judge has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Nitin Chopra, coloniser and owner of RB Estate on Loharaka road in a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy registered with the Cantonment police on May 6.

The case was registered following a probe conducted by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank official and after taking legal opinion of the district attorney.

Besides Nitin Chopra, the police have booked his brother Minku Chopra, both residents of RB Estate. Both were on the run since the registration of an FIR, said police authorities.

Vishal Gupta, a resident of Pathankot, had procured three plots in the name of his family members in 2014. He had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the accused had sold a chunk of government road behind their plots by showing it as their own property, thereby cheating them of huge amounts.

Advocate Ravi Mahajan who appeared on behalf of the complainant alleged that the court had rejected the anticipatory bail of Nitin Chopra. The police registered a case under Section 420 and 120-B of IPC against them while a complaint was lodged with the police in January this year.

He said they would file a complaint with the police requesting the addition of a section for forgery as a government road had been sold to the victims by showing it to as their property. He said they would also request the police to nominate their accomplices also who connived with them while selling the plots in RB Estate to Vishal Gupta.

Mahajan said that the sleuths of Income Tax Department had raided the colonisers in 2018 and allegedly recovered unaccounted money from them. The IT Department had conducted raids at 30 odd premises of four business groups in Amritsar at that time.