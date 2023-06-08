Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

Three drug peddlers, including a woman, who were recently nabbed with 14-kg opium and Rs 4 lakh by the rural police were produced in a local court today, which sent them to five-day police remand.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Inderjit Singh Malhi of Atari, Gurdev Singh Mota of Ranike village and Manpreet Kaur of Dhanoe Kalan village. Her husband Rajinder Singh is still on the loose, and raids to nab him are under way.

The police have also recovered a brand new Thar jeep, a scooter and a car from their possession, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Atari) Parvesh Chopra.

Besides opium and drug money, the police have also confiscated a pistol, two magazines and four bullets from their possession. Chopra said Inderjit and Rajinder’s arms licences were fake. He said the investigation carried out so far reveals that the suspect used to procure opium from Rajasthan. They had already sold off 3 kg of opium.

The police also retrieved some packing material and mobile phones from the spot. Manpreet, her husband Rajinder and Inderjit are all history-sheeters.

A Thar jeep purchased with drug proceeds seized from their possession. Tribune Photos

2 held with 3.8-kg heroin sent to police remnad

The local court today sent two drug peddlers arrested by Special Task Force with 3.8 kg of heroin to five-day police remand. The suspects have been identified as Vishal Singh and Ajay Singh. The police had also seized 15 bullets, a car and Rs 21,000 from their possession. The STF said the police are examining their links in order to unearth the nexus of peddlers.