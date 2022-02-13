Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Amritsar, February 12
With 26 more positive cases reported in the district on Saturday, the total count of cases in the district increased to 59,142. Of the 26 cases, six were new ones and 20 contacts of positive patients. The Health Department also reported the recovery of 14 patients pushing the total count of those cured to 57,378. At present the district has a total of 86 active cases.
Virus kills 2 in Tarn Taran
The district reported two deaths and six fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. Now, the death toll reached 392 in the district and the number of active cases touched 112. In a press note, the Health Department said reports of 582 samples were yet to be received by the department. Teams of the department collected 1,322 samples today. — OC
