Covid-19: 4 lose life to virus; 144 test +ve in Amritsar district

Amritsar, February 1
With four more deaths reported in the district on Tuesday, the toll due to Covid-19 increased to 1,661.
The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, an 80-year-old resident of Khankot; Baldev Singh, a 90-year-old resident of Dhariwal village near Ajnala; Charanjit Singh, a 55-year-old resident of Majitha Road; and Vijay Kumar, a 71-year-old resident of Gokul Avenue. The district also reported 144 positive cases with which the total count increased to 58,498. Of these, 76 are new cases and 68 contacts of positive patients.
District health authorities have reported the recovery of 453 patients with which the total count of those who cured increased to 55,431. At present, the district has a total of 1,406 active cases.
