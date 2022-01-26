Covid-19: 4 succumb to virus, 453 test +ve in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

With four deaths reported in the district on Tuesday, the Covid-19 toll increased to 1,640. The deceased have been identified as Lubhaya Ram, a 55-year-old resident of Bandala village; Galwinder Kaur, a 56-year-old female from Waraich village near Beas; Pritam Singh (65) from Nawan Kot and Lakhbir Kaur (80) from Friends Colony.

The district also reported 453 positive cases, with which the total count of infections increased to 57,019. On Tuesday, the district reported 324 new cases and 129 contacts of positive patients.

The district health authorities have also reported recovery of 612 patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 51,982. At present, the district has a total of 3,397 active cases.

148 test +ve in Tarn Taran

The Tarn Taran district received 148 positive cases on Tuesday with which the number of active cases reached 1,238 in the district.

The Health Department informed that the deaths due to the pandemic were 384 so far. As many as 1,777 samples were collected to be tested for Covid-19.

The report of 822 samples were yet to be receive. — OC