Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

A slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district has been witnessed in the last four days as the Health Department has reported eight positive cases since April 20.

In the seven days prior to April 20, the district had not reported even a single positive case. The district health authorities have reported a total of 14 positive cases in April, out of which eight cases have been reported in the last four days.

The Health Department reported one positive case on Saturday. With this, the total count of cases in the district has reached 59,409. The number of active cases in the district have also reached nine.