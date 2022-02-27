Covid-19: Two test +ve in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With two positive cases reported on Saturday, Covid-19 tally in the district increased to 59,344. The Health Department has also reported recovery of two patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,628. The district, at present, has a total of 35 active cases. TNS

Drivers told to follow rules

Amritsar: Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harwinder Singh on Saturday held a meeting with BRTS project general manager Bhupinder Singh and asked him to instruct BRTS drivers to follow traffic norms to avoid road mishaps. The ADCP said there were complaints that BRTS bus drivers used phones during driving and jump the red light. The BRTS authorities said people plied their vehicles, including cars, in the BRTS lanes. This causes not only trouble to drivers, but also pose a risk to commuters. ADCP Harwinder Singh said he would look into this. He urged the people to not to risk their lives by plying in the BRTS lanes. TNS

Man booked for shooting at wife

Amritsar: A matrimonial dispute turned ugly after a man shot at his wife on Fatehgarh Churian road. Though she had a narrow escape, the police have registered a case against her husband and father-in-law, besides an unknown person on the charge of murder bid. Manjit Kaur, the victim and resident of Continental state on Fatehgarh Churian road, in her complaint to the police told that her husband Manjit Singh and his father Basant Singh, both residents of Baba Deep Singh Avenue, fired a couple of gun shots at her when she was standing outside her house. She had a narrow escape and ran inside to save herself. She said she had a dispute with her husband and was living separately. The police recovered a bullet shell from the spot. SI Satinderpal Singh, SHO Kamboh police station, said a case has been registered against Manjit Singh and Basant Singh. No arrest has been made till now and further investigations were under progress. The accused were on run since the incident.