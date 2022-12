Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

For the first time ever since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic, the district Health Department has set up a Covid ward at Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs’ Memorial Civil Hospital here. The hospital has reserved 72 beds for Covid patients. Of the total, 30 general beds and 12 ICU beds have been reserved for children. The remaining 30 beds are for adults.