Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

With two Covid cases reported in the past 48 hours, the number of active cases has increased to nine on Tuesday.

Health officials said 583 samples were tested on Monday, of which two had tested positive for Covid. Of the 666 samples tested on Tuesday, none had tested positive.

The officials said all active patients were under home isolation and none of them had severe symptoms. Meanwhile, health experts have advised residents to exercise caution and wear face mask while going out in public places.

Doctors said once again, there is a need to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour which includes sanitising or washing hands frequently, maintaining physical distance from suspected infected persons and wearing a face mask.

The officials stated that Covid-19 vaccines are available at vaccination centres across district and those who have missed any dose of the vaccine should get it at the earliest. While 20.91 lakh residents have received first dose of the vaccine, only 18 lakh (87 per cent) have got both the vaccine doses. Further, only 1.39 lakh residents have received the third precautionary dose.

With the recent increase in positive cases, the number of people coming for vaccination at hospitals has started to increase. Officials said on Tuesday, 232 residents were administered vaccine, of them, 21 received the first dose, 71 received the second dose and 140 received the third dose.