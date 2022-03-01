In brief

Covid: One dies, 4 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid: One dies, 4 test +ve in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With one death reported in the district on Monday, the toll increased to 1,682. The deceased has been identified as Avtar Singh, a 93-year-old resident of Golden Avenue. The district health authorities have also reported four positive cases, with which the total count increased to 59,352. The cases include three new cases and one contact of a positive patient. The health authorities have also reported recovery of two patients, with which the recovery count increased to 57,633. The district, at present has a total of 37 active cases. TNS

Teen abducted, one booked

Tarn Taran: Mangjit Singh, a resident of Fatehabad village, abducted a girl. The victim had gone to school on Friday and failed to return home. The police said the accused abducted her on the pretext of marriage. A case under sections 363, 366, IPC, has been registered against the accused. OC

400 quintals of Basmati stolen

Amritsar: Around 400 quintals of basmati rice was stolen by unidentified person from the godown of a rice mill located at Chabba village here on Saturday night. The accused decamped with 780 bags of 50kg each from the godown. Rajinder Singh of Basant Avenue said he has a rice mill in the name of RS and Company at Chabba village. He said they had stashed basmati rice there. He said late on Saturday evening, he returned home from the godown but next morning, a man informed him that the main gate of the godown was open and something had happened. He said he immediately rushed to the godown and found that miscreants decamped with the rice bags in two trucks and fled. The incident occurred around 3am on Sunday. The Chattiwind police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC against unidentified persons, while further probe was on to identify the suspects. TNS

Under-19 cricket team: 30 chosen

Amritsar: The Amritsar Games’ Association, administrative authority of Gandhi cricket ground selected over 30 cricketers for the Under-19 team here on Monday. The final team will be shortlisted from these players to play in the tournament of the district, said IS Bajwa, honorary secretary of the AGA. TNS

One held with

95-gram heroin

Tarn Taran: The Goindwal Sahib police have arrested one person and recovered 95 gram of heroin from his possession. The accused was held near the Dilawalpur canal. A case under Sections 21-B, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Mobile Phone, bike seized from two

Amritsar: Cantonment police nabbed two persons and recovered a phone, a scooter and a motorcycle from them. Arjan, a resident of Lala wali Dargah on Chamrang Road, was arrested from near Pipli Sahib Gurdwara in Putlighar area here. The police said the police was patrolling in the area when it intercepted the accused travelling on a scooter. The police recovered an iPhone 6-S from him which he had snatched from Gurpreet Singh of Gurdaspur. The police also impounded the scooter from his possession. He was brought on two-day police remand and further investigations were under progress. Similarly, another police team of Cantonment police arrested Parmatama Singh of Kacha Pakka village in Tarn Taran and now residing at Kot Khalsa area here. The police arrested him with a stolen bike. He was also brought on two-day police remand for further interrogation. TNS

9 booked for not appearing in court

Amritsar: The local court has declared as many as nine persons, including a woman, as proclaimed offenders as they failed to appear before the court in separate cases in cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The police have booked them under Section 174-A of the IPC. They were identified as Sukhwant Kaur of Bakipur in Tarn Taran, Dilbagh Singh, Jugraj Singh and Balraj Singh, all residents of Jodh Singh wala village in Tarn Taran, Chaman Lal of Ram Nagar Colony, Balbir Singh of Kazikot village in Tarn Taran, Harwinder Singh of Kaler village, Sukhdev Singh of Khankot village and Angrej Singh of Muradpura village in Tarn Taran.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

2
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

3
Nation ukraine crisis

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

4
Trending

This was Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Deepika Padukone when the actor was told to get breast implants at 18 years as she entered Bollywood

5
World

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

6
Nation

What makes Ukraine a hotspot for Indian medical students

7
Nation

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

8
Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar is Farhan Akhtar's 'problem', says Rhea Chakraborty, posts unseen pictures from their wedding

9
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

10
Entertainment

Now, Katrina Kaif in Kangana Ranaut's firing line, 'Lock Upp' host tells Raveena Tandon nobody can perform on 'tip tip barsa paani' like her; 'perfect art of slapping with words', comes the reply

Don't Miss

View All
‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Top Stories

UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks

UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks

India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine

4 ministers head to conflict zone for rescue

Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue

Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'

700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures

GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge

GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge

Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...

20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning

20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning

Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...

Cities

View All

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

A budding boxer from Chohan village making great strides

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

MC House nod to RS seat for Chandigarh

Stray menace: MC to rework bylaws on pets

Deadline for veterinary hospital — March 31, 2023

Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Panchkula doctor taken for a ride

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

16-yr-old paralysed, family says it happened 5 days after Covid jab

Left seeks safe repatriation of students stranded in Ukraine

Grocery store found selling expired food products in Hoshiarpur raid

Busy Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

No fresh case in Patiala district after 2 months

Hotels get notices for not following fire safety norms

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University

Students present skit to protect environment