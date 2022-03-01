Covid: One dies, 4 test +ve in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With one death reported in the district on Monday, the toll increased to 1,682. The deceased has been identified as Avtar Singh, a 93-year-old resident of Golden Avenue. The district health authorities have also reported four positive cases, with which the total count increased to 59,352. The cases include three new cases and one contact of a positive patient. The health authorities have also reported recovery of two patients, with which the recovery count increased to 57,633. The district, at present has a total of 37 active cases. TNS

Teen abducted, one booked

Tarn Taran: Mangjit Singh, a resident of Fatehabad village, abducted a girl. The victim had gone to school on Friday and failed to return home. The police said the accused abducted her on the pretext of marriage. A case under sections 363, 366, IPC, has been registered against the accused. OC

400 quintals of Basmati stolen

Amritsar: Around 400 quintals of basmati rice was stolen by unidentified person from the godown of a rice mill located at Chabba village here on Saturday night. The accused decamped with 780 bags of 50kg each from the godown. Rajinder Singh of Basant Avenue said he has a rice mill in the name of RS and Company at Chabba village. He said they had stashed basmati rice there. He said late on Saturday evening, he returned home from the godown but next morning, a man informed him that the main gate of the godown was open and something had happened. He said he immediately rushed to the godown and found that miscreants decamped with the rice bags in two trucks and fled. The incident occurred around 3am on Sunday. The Chattiwind police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC against unidentified persons, while further probe was on to identify the suspects. TNS

Under-19 cricket team: 30 chosen

Amritsar: The Amritsar Games’ Association, administrative authority of Gandhi cricket ground selected over 30 cricketers for the Under-19 team here on Monday. The final team will be shortlisted from these players to play in the tournament of the district, said IS Bajwa, honorary secretary of the AGA. TNS

One held with

95-gram heroin

Tarn Taran: The Goindwal Sahib police have arrested one person and recovered 95 gram of heroin from his possession. The accused was held near the Dilawalpur canal. A case under Sections 21-B, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Mobile Phone, bike seized from two

Amritsar: Cantonment police nabbed two persons and recovered a phone, a scooter and a motorcycle from them. Arjan, a resident of Lala wali Dargah on Chamrang Road, was arrested from near Pipli Sahib Gurdwara in Putlighar area here. The police said the police was patrolling in the area when it intercepted the accused travelling on a scooter. The police recovered an iPhone 6-S from him which he had snatched from Gurpreet Singh of Gurdaspur. The police also impounded the scooter from his possession. He was brought on two-day police remand and further investigations were under progress. Similarly, another police team of Cantonment police arrested Parmatama Singh of Kacha Pakka village in Tarn Taran and now residing at Kot Khalsa area here. The police arrested him with a stolen bike. He was also brought on two-day police remand for further interrogation. TNS

9 booked for not appearing in court

Amritsar: The local court has declared as many as nine persons, including a woman, as proclaimed offenders as they failed to appear before the court in separate cases in cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The police have booked them under Section 174-A of the IPC. They were identified as Sukhwant Kaur of Bakipur in Tarn Taran, Dilbagh Singh, Jugraj Singh and Balraj Singh, all residents of Jodh Singh wala village in Tarn Taran, Chaman Lal of Ram Nagar Colony, Balbir Singh of Kazikot village in Tarn Taran, Harwinder Singh of Kaler village, Sukhdev Singh of Khankot village and Angrej Singh of Muradpura village in Tarn Taran.