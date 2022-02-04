Covid: Two more succumb to virus, 106 +ve in Amritsar district

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: With two deaths, the district’s Covid toll reached 1,665. The deceased have been identified as Darshan Singh (68) of Sathiala village, near Baba Bakala, and Raghubir Singh (83) from Matte Nangal village. The health authorities also reported 106 positive cases on Thursday, with which the district tally reached 58,739. With recovery of 161 patients, the recovery count increased to 55,937. The district at present has a total of 1,137 active cases. Meanwhile, a total of 23,093 residents were inoculated on Thursday. Of these 7,323, including 866 children in the age group of 15 to 17 years, received the first dose, 13,731 including 95 children received the second dose and 1,078 received the third dose. TNS

1 dies, 39 +ve in Tarn Taran: The district reported one death on Thursday taking the toll to 389. After 39 positive cases, the number of active cases touched 547. The Health Department in a press release said the health teams collected 1,269 samples and the reports of 599 samples were yet to arrive from the laboratory. OC

Drone sent for observation

Tarn Taran: The Sarai Amanat Khan police have sent the drone to the Drone Federation of India to observe its activities. The drone was recovered by the BSF on January 18 during its routine search and was handed over to the police. The BSF in a written complaint to the police handed over the drone the same day. A case has been registered. IO Sub-Inspector Dalbir Singh said further investigation would be done after the report is received from the federation. OC

Teen succumbs after being poisoned

Tarn Taran: A teenaged girl who was given poison after molestation succumbed during treatment at a hospital here on Thursday. The accused had been identified as Ranjit Kaur, her son Mehakdeep Singh, residents of Usman village, and Dilpreet Singh of Kahlwan village. ASI Devinder Singh, Investigating Officer, on Thursday said Ranjit Kaur, who was a close relative of the 16-year-old deceased, brought her to her house, where she was molested on January 30. When the victim objected, the accused beat her severely and served her poison warning that she would not be spared by her father in case the matter reaches him. The victim came home and was admitted to a local private hospital in her serious condition, where she succumbed on Thursday. A case was registered. The accused are still at large.