Covid: Two test positive in Amritsar district

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: With two positive cases reported on Wednesday, the district tally increased to 59,381. The district health authorities have also reported recovery of three patients, with which the total recovery count has increased to 57,673. The district at present has a total of 26 active cases. TNS

Man held for killing wife

Tarn Taran: A man murdered his wife by hitting her on her head with a wooden stick on Tuesday night in Khemkaran. The deceased had been identified as Malkit Kaur (45). Sub-Inspector Gurbachan Singh, SHO, Khemkaran Police station, said the accused Baj Singh had been arrested and a case was registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC. Akashdeep Singh Karan, son of the deceased, in his statement said his father Baj Singh under the influence of liquor came back home late on Tuesday and started hitting his mother with the wooden stick. He hit her several times as a result, she died on the spot. The police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and arrested him. The SHO said the accused had strained relations with his wife. The body was cremated on Wednesday. OC

Father booked for molestation

Tarn Taran: An 11-year-old girl, who is a student of fifth standard, lodged a complaint against her father for molesting her, at the Sarai Amanat Khan police station. The police have registered a case under Sections 354-A and 509 of the IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused, identified as Surjit Singh of Dhand village, has been arrested. The wife of the accused left him with her two minor daughters years ago, while the victim girl who was his elder daughter was living with him. She was enrolled at the village government elementary school, but her father due to mala-fide intention did not allow her to go to school. Her teachers came home to bring her to school, when she disclosed about the incident. The matter was reported with the police. Sub-Inspector Sukhbir Kaur recorded her statement.