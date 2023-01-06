Cow dies under mysterious circumstances

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

A cow died under mysterious circumstances in Sohian Kalan village on Fatehgarh Churian road here.

The incident came to light today morning when a local resident found the cow seriously injured. He informed animal lovers about it.

The front legs of the cow were broken. Dr Rohan Mehra, president, Anti-crime and Animal Protection Association, said Animal Husbandry Department authorities were called but the cow died in the noon. They sought probe into the incident.