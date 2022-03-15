Cow slaughter: Animal lovers protest police inaction

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

The Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association on Monday held a demonstration against the police for not identifying and arresting suspects involved in the brutal slaughtering of cows near Tanda in Hoshiapur district.

Carcasses of around 20 cows and bulls were found near Cholang railway crossing four days ago. CM-designate Bhagwant Mann had asked the DGP to probe into the ghastly instance, which led to anger among the general public, who condemned the same and demanded immediate arrest of those involved. The Hoshiarpur police have registered a case.

The association led by its chairman Rohan Mehra said even after lapsing of several days, the police have failed to identify and arrest the accused. The association burnt the effigy of unidentified miscreants to register their protest. Mehra said his organisation had written to the DGP seeking speedy investigation and arrest of suspects. Though, the police had not shared any information regarding this, he rued.

“It is matter of serious concern as to how a truck ferried the cattle despite several police nakas and high alert in view of the Assembly poll and announcement of results,” he said. He pointed out that in the recent past, a truck carrying large number of cows were seized in Amritsar. These animals were allegedly being taken to Jammu and Kashmir for slaughtering.

Following initial probe, the police suspected that the cows and bulls were killed somewhere else and later their carcasses were dumped at the spot.

“We appeal to the newly elected government to chalk out plans to curb cattle smuggling and initiate steps to take care of stray animals,” he said, adding that the association would intensify the agitation in case the police failed to nab any accused.