CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Amritsar, May 7
Only one candidate filed his papers for the Lok Sabha election from Amritsar constituency on the first day for filing nominations here on Tuesday. Daswinder Kaur, who is the joint candidate of Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist), has declared a total property of Rs 6,86,000 which includes a 50 square yard house with a market value of Rs 5,00,000.
In her affidavit filed with the Returning Officer, Daswinder Kaur has declared savings of Rs 16,462; cash in hand Rs 30,000; 10 grams of gold worth Rs 70,000, and a year 2020 model scooter worth Rs 70,000
The nomination process for the Lok Sabha elections started from Tuesday. District Election Officer Ghansham Thori said that May 14 is the last date for filing nominations and scrutiny would be conducted on May 15.
Meanwhile, the election expenditure observer appointed by the Election Commission of India for the constituency, Ganesh Sudakar, held a meeting with officials of the district administration and stated that a training session of the teams monitoring the expenditure of candidates should be organised so that they can cover all aspects of the expenses.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghansham Thori has warned printers against printing any publicity material which has not been approved by the media certification and monitoring committee. He added that the printers are also required to furnish the details regarding the quantity of the publicity material and the cost
Thori added that names of the publisher and printer along with their addresses and the number of copies printed should also be mentioned on the advertisements. He also asked the printers not to publish any material which is not in good taste or can harm the social fabric in any way.
