CPI (ML) Liberation to support Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Amritsar, May 10

Following the decision of the central committee of CPI ML (Liberation), its state unit on Friday extended its support to Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla here on Friday.

CPI ML (Liberation) Majha zone in-charge Balbir Singh Mudhal along with its leaders Mangal Singh Dharamkot and Kulwinder Singh Heir met Aujla and announced their party’s full support to ensure his victory.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the party would hold a big rally at Ajnala, in which its state secretary Kamal Gurmeet Singh Bakhtpura, besides other state leaders would take part. Senior Congress leadership and candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla would also reach there. They pointed out that CPI ML leaders were holding meetings in villages in favour of the Congress candidate.

The party appealed to leaders and activists of the Kirti Kisan Mazdoor Union in Punjab to support INDIA alliance candidate Aujla from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

