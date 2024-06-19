CPM stages protest, demands cancelled ration cards resumed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here today. The party was agitating against the cancellation of ration cards of thousands of beneficiaries with the alleged connivance of ration depot holders and officials of the District Food and Civil Supply Department.

Sucha Singh Ajnala, district secretary, CPI (M), said that the ration depot holders were distributing less quantity of grains than the allocation. He alleged that whenever someone complains about it, their cards are cancelled in connivance with the Food and Civil Supply Department. They demanded immediate resumption of the cancelled ration cards of beneficiaries besides action against those involved in it.

The CPI (M) activists also criticised the Central and the state governments for their failure to control inflation. They flayed the prevailing drug menace in the state.

The dharna was lifted after a memorandum was submitted to the ADC (General) who assured of taking up their issues with the appropriate authorities.

