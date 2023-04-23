Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

The Punjab Police on Saturday recovered a damaged drone along with 2-kg heroin from Bachiwind village located near the India-Pakistan border.

The drone was first located by a farmer who had gone to the fields and found the UAV. He immediately informed the police and a team reached the spot and seized the same.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh said he along with the police team was present at Chowk Palla Shaheed in Bachiwind village when an informer told about the crashed drone in the fields located on the Attari road on the outer periphery of the village.

He said he along with the police team reached the spot and found parts of the crashed drone in Santokh Singh’s fields that fall in the Lopoke police station area. It was DJI metric 300 with four propellers. The police said it could carry a load of up to 9kg.

He said immediately a search operation was carried out in the fields and they found two packets wrapped in yellow coloured polythene. It weighed about 2kg.On opening it, the police found two packets of heroin from it.

The police have registered a case under Sections 21, 23, 28, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force today confiscated fie packets which contained 5-kg heroin from near the fields in Daoke border village. According to the BSF, the contraband was apparently dropped by a drone on Friday night.