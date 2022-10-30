Cricket event GPL-2022 concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The second and the concluding day of the GPL-2022 being played at the Global Group of Institutes turned out to be an absolute thriller for the spectators gathered to watch the two semi-finals and the final of the league at the global cricket grounds on Saturday. The four teams that qualified for the semi-finals played on the knock-out basis were CSE/IT, Diploma in Engineering, HMCT and Pharmacy. The first semi-final was played between the teams of CSE/IT and Diploma in Engineering, which turned out to be a one-sided affair as the CSE/IT team overhauled the total without losing any wicket. The second semi-final played between Pharmacy and BHMCT teams, with BHMCT team winning. In the finals, CSE/IT defeated BHMCT to lift the GPL-2022 trophy. Ridhim, the Vice Captain of the CSE/IT team was declared the man of the tournament.

Health talk at GNDU

The GNDU’s Health Centre in association with Fortis Escort Hospital organised a health talk on World Stroke Day in the presence of chairman medical committee, Prof PK Pati, Dr Manik Mahajan, consultant, Neurology, was the speaker of the day and he explained that stroke is a serious medical emergency that can result in paralysis or numbness in the face, arm or leg if not treated in stipulated time. “Around the world, one suffers a stroke every 3 seconds,” he said. They also told about prevention from this disease. On this occasion Dr. Harpreet Kaur, In charge (GA) Health Centre, Dr Pawan Sharma (In charge Procurement & Maintenance) Health centre, Dr Kirandeep Kaur and faculty members were present.

Show-and-tell competitions held

The School Education Department is making various efforts to raise the level of spoken English among students in government schools. Under this, a show-and-tell activity was organised at Government Secondary School, Gol Bagh. District coordinator of English and Social Science, Jaswinder Kaur said a total of 30 students from 15 blocks across the district participated in the event. The students, who secured the first three places in the competitions of 6th to 8th grade are Arun Partap Singh of Government High School, Chetanpura, second winner Meenakshi, Government Senior Secondary School, Nowshera and third place went to student from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Raia. In the competitions of ninth and tenth grade, Shweta of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Katra Karam Singh, secured the first place.

School band team gets first prize

Tarn Taran: The band team of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, got the first position in zone level band competition, organised by Chief Khalsa Diwan, Amritsar. Ranjit Bhatia, Principal of the School said the competition was conducted at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sultanwind Road, Amritsar recently. The teams of the as many as 20 education institutions managed by Chief Khalsa Diwan participated in the competition. The team was honoured in the school on Saturday. Band teacher Tarsem Singh too was honoured on the occasion. Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh congratulated the students and the band teacher for this wonderful achievement on behalf of the school management. /OC