Cricket league ends with tribute to legend Bishan Singh Bedi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 24

The Hope Initiative cricket league organised by the Punjab Police to sensitise the masses about drug abuse culminated today by dedicating it to the cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi. The Police Commissionerate and cricketing community of Amritsar paid rich tributes to Bishan Singh Bedi, the Indian cricket legend, who breathed his last on Monday, by observing silence in his memory during the closing ceremony of the Under-19 segment of Hope Cup.

ACP Varinder Singh Khosa presided over the closing ceremony organised at the AGA Heritage Club Grounds. Tuesday’s match was played between Dream Cricket Academy and Rajan Gill Cricket Academy.

Rajan Gill Cricket Academy won the match by 64 runs. Varundeep of Rajan Gill Cricket Academy was declared the Player of the Match. Rajan Gill Cricket Academy scored 139 for nine wickets as against the 75 for 10 wicket score of Dream Cricket Academy.

“Watching the best of Under-19 cricketing talent of the city in action was a real treat. We look forward to more cricketing excitement in the days to come. The Hope Initiative has been mulled to wean the youth of Punjab away from the menace of drugs by encouraging them to take up sports. The positive outcomes are evident from the enthusiasm of all those associated with it,” said ACP Khosa.

