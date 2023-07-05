Crime Investigation Agency nabs peddler with heroin

Amritsar, July 4
The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed a person and recovered 410-gm heroin from his possession here on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Naushera Dhala village.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra stated that on the basis of secret information, CIA staff raided and arrested Sukhraj Singh and recovered the contraband. During an initial interrogation, the accused said he had bought the heroin from Harvinder Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Lahian village in Tarn Taran district.
The police also nominated Harvinder Singh and raids are being conducted by two different police teams to arrest him. ACP Nagra stated that the raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet
Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states
2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted
Ex-HPSC chairman, then secretary, members among accused