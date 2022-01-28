Crime record of candidates just a click away

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

Getting information whether a candidate has a criminal record or not is just a click away. The Chief Election Commission has launched a mobile application ‘Know your candidate’ for the voters to know the particular and criminal antecedents of a candidate.

DC-cum-District Electoral Officer Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Thursday that as per the norms, it was mandatory for a candidate to make a detail of the criminal cases, if any, while filing his nomination papers during the assembly poll.

“During digitisation of all the documents, the returning officer would ensure that right documents are scanned and uploaded on the mobile application,” he said. He added that this would help the voters while selecting their candidates during the poll.

Khaira appealed to the people to download the mobile application, which was developed to apprise the people of the criminal antecedents of the contesting candidates. —