Criminal escapes from hospital: 4 cops held for dereliction of duty in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

The police have arrested four cops in connection with dereliction of duty after a criminal escaped from Government Dental College here recently.

The police had booked seven cops, including three ASIs in the case. Those arrested included ASI Gurlal Singh, Home Guard jawans Lovepreet Singh, Paramjit Singh and Amrik Singh while two others ASI Sukhdev Singh and ASI Jaswinder Singh were yet to be arrested. All cops were placed under suspension following the registration of an FIR.

Jagdish was wanted in an attempt to murder and robbery case. He was booked by Batala police in a case under Sections 307, 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Before he was arrested, he met with an accident on March 2 and was admitted to a private hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) next day. He said from GNDH he was referred to Government Dental College on Majitha Road where he was admitted in surgical ward 4. Around a week ago, he dodged the police guard and fled from the Dental College complex. After the incident came to light, the police registered an FIR against the accused and six cops deputed to guard him on March 10. —