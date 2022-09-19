Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

Taking stern action against the failure of the police in checking the menace of illegal sand mining, Amritsar rural police chief Swapan Sharma has placed Bhindi Saida police station SHO Jaswinder Singh under suspension.

Despite the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Punjab Government has failed to check illegal sand mining.

A day before yesterday, the police had booked seven persons in five different cases for indulging in illegal sand mining. The police had found huge trenches and pits in Raipur Kalan, Saidogazi, Ballarwal and Sarandev villages while two JCBs and two tippers were seized at Kot Mehtab village near the Beas on Wednesday (September 14).

The menace of illegal sand mining in the border belt was prominently raised by Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit during his visit to the district a few days ago. He had even advocated the slapping of sedition charges against illegal sand miners.

Earlier, the BSF and Army authorities had expressed their concern over the illegal sand mining. They had submitted a report in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that illegal sand mining had caused damage to their structures, besides changing the course of the river waters. This also provides an opportunity to anti-national elements to sneak in.

Jugraj Singh, Superintendent of Police, confirmed that SI Jaswinder Singh was suspended following several complaints of illegal mining in his area. He said there were clear instructions from the Punjab Government and higher police officials to stop illegal mining.

“It is the responsibility of SHOs to keep an eye on those involved in illegal sand excavation in their areas and failure to do so would invite stern action,” he said.

Issue was raised prominently by Guv recently