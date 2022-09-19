Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Amritsar, September 18
Taking stern action against the failure of the police in checking the menace of illegal sand mining, Amritsar rural police chief Swapan Sharma has placed Bhindi Saida police station SHO Jaswinder Singh under suspension.
Despite the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Punjab Government has failed to check illegal sand mining.
A day before yesterday, the police had booked seven persons in five different cases for indulging in illegal sand mining. The police had found huge trenches and pits in Raipur Kalan, Saidogazi, Ballarwal and Sarandev villages while two JCBs and two tippers were seized at Kot Mehtab village near the Beas on Wednesday (September 14).
The menace of illegal sand mining in the border belt was prominently raised by Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit during his visit to the district a few days ago. He had even advocated the slapping of sedition charges against illegal sand miners.
Earlier, the BSF and Army authorities had expressed their concern over the illegal sand mining. They had submitted a report in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that illegal sand mining had caused damage to their structures, besides changing the course of the river waters. This also provides an opportunity to anti-national elements to sneak in.
Jugraj Singh, Superintendent of Police, confirmed that SI Jaswinder Singh was suspended following several complaints of illegal mining in his area. He said there were clear instructions from the Punjab Government and higher police officials to stop illegal mining.
“It is the responsibility of SHOs to keep an eye on those involved in illegal sand excavation in their areas and failure to do so would invite stern action,” he said.
Issue was raised prominently by Guv recently
- The police had booked seven persons in five different cases for indulging in illegal sand mining recently. The police had found huge trenches and pits in Raipur Kalan, Saidogazi, Ballarwal and Sarandev villages while two JCBs and two tippers were seized at Kot Mehtab village near the Beas on Wednesday (September 14).
- The menace of illegal sand mining in the border belt was prominently raised by Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit during his visit to the district a few days ago. He had even advocated the slapping of sedition charges against illegal sand miners
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP