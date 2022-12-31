Crop diversification, agro-tech workshops

Amritsar, December 30
Guru Nanak Dev University has been one of the major collaborators with the Department of Agriculture and District farmer advisory committee in drafting a plan to introduce and train local farmers in advance agriculture technology. GNDU experts are also conducting workshops under the ATMA scheme for farmers in progressive practices and charting out action plan for the year 2023-24. The committee includes farmers, entrepreneurs, agriculture experts and officials.
GNDU agriculture scientists have already carried out the successful experiments on crop diversification in previous year. Among them, more prominent ones include the in-vitro cultivation of bananas, apples, ashwagandha and other various fruits and medicinal crops in the environment of Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...