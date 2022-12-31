Crop diversification, agro-tech workshops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

Guru Nanak Dev University has been one of the major collaborators with the Department of Agriculture and District farmer advisory committee in drafting a plan to introduce and train local farmers in advance agriculture technology. GNDU experts are also conducting workshops under the ATMA scheme for farmers in progressive practices and charting out action plan for the year 2023-24. The committee includes farmers, entrepreneurs, agriculture experts and officials.

GNDU agriculture scientists have already carried out the successful experiments on crop diversification in previous year. Among them, more prominent ones include the in-vitro cultivation of bananas, apples, ashwagandha and other various fruits and medicinal crops in the environment of Punjab.