Cross-border smuggling: Three booked, 1 arrested in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

A day after a drone was recovered and 10-kg heroin seized from four different places near the Indo-Pak border, the police have booked three drug peddlers allegedly involved in the smuggling of 2.6-kg heroin found near Muhawa village in the Rajatal area here.

They were identified as Sewa Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Lovepreet Singh, all residents of Muhawa village. Sewa Singh has been arrested and raids are being carried out to nab the remaining two associates. A case under Sections 21, 22, 29, 61and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.

Around 8.30pm on Monday, the BSF troops observed intrusion into the Indian air space by a drone, which was shot down. Yesterday morning, the BSF launched a search operation and found a black-coloured drone with a bag attached to it in the fields near the Rajatal border outpost area. The BSF later found 2.6-kg heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a torch from the bag.

The contraband was handed over to the Punjab Police and a case was registered at the Gharinda police station in this connection. During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the contraband was allegedly smuggled from across the border by Sewa Singh and his associates — Bhagwant Singh and Lovepreet Singh. Sewa Singh was produced in a court and taken in police remand.

On Tuesday, the BSF seized 2-kg heroin in Hardo Rattan village, 3-kg in Bachiwind and 2.6kg in Muhawa village. Two-kg heroin was also recovered in Natha Singh Wala village of Fazilka district.

Meanwhile, the BSF confiscated 880-gm heroin near Bharopal village here on Wednesday. The contraband was concealed in two small iron containers lying ahead of the barbed fence, said the BSF authorities.

A BSF spokesperson said the narcotic substance was found inside cavities of two containers attached with two small magnets so that the containers could stick underneath the metallic cavities of a tractor going across the border fence.