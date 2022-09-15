Culprits will be nabbed soon: ADGP Arpit Shukla

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 14

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla on Wednesday held a meeting with Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the desecration and fire incident at a church in Tarn Taran which occurred about two weeks back. The ADGP along with SIT members also visited the crime spot to discuss the status of the investigation.

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range comprising SSP Tarn Taran and SP Investigation Tarn Taran as its members, was constituted to ensure an effective and speedy investigation of the desecration and fire incident at a church in Thakarpura village of Tarn Taran.

The ADGP addressing the media outside the church, showed satisfaction over the ongoing investigation by the SIT and said that the accused persons would be held soon. “The investigation is on a right track. Culprits will be behind the bars soon and strict punitive action against them will be ensured,” he reiterated.

The Patti Sadar police had registered a case under Sections 295-A, 452, 427, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

ADGP Arpit Shukla has also visited the India-Pakistan border to hold a meeting with officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) to discuss strategies to counter the drone operations at Punjab borders, which have emerged as a new threat to the national security horizon.

Giving a call for total synergy and teamwork between BSF and Punjab Police, the ADGP assured full support to the BSF and asked the its officials to share sector-wise inputs on movements of suspected persons with the Punjab Police so that they can keep a sharp vigil on their activities and ensure penal action against those found involved in any criminal activity.

ADGP Arpit Shukla also directed the SSPs of the border districts to strengthen police checkpoints, especially at night, at the second line of defence in their respective jurisdictions and ensure checking of maximum vehicles at every naka, which will help in curtailing the terrorist and criminal activities.