‘Cultivate short duration varieties of paddy’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori appealed to the farmers in fulfilling the country’s grain requirements and using natural resources wisely, the Punjab agricultural university has recommended cultivation of high yielding varieties which consume less water.

He said that the level of underground water in Punjab is going down very fast and, in a research done by Punjab Agricultural University, it has been stated that due to excessive use of water, paddy cultivation has reduced the available underground water resources of the state.

About 80 per cent of Punjab’s area is being drained of water from the ground, which is a matter of great concern.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU