Customs Department seizes 1.6-kg gold at airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

Customs officials at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport intercepted gold worth Rs 67 lakh, weighing more than one and half kilograms, on a flight from Dubai. A person has been arrested in connection with this seizure. According to information provided by the Customs officials, the operation was carried out jointly by the department and the Anti-Smuggling Unit.

The passenger had arrived on a flight from Dubai, and upon private inspection, about 1698.2 grams of gold were found concealed in a yellow-colour packet hidden in his belt buckle. The seized gold, initially in the form of paste, was later converted to 1068 grams of pure 24 carat gold, valued at around Rs 67,60,440 in the market. The officials acted under the Customs Act, 1962, to confiscate the gold.

