Customs Dept officials nab air passenger with 808-gm gold

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 1

Customs officials seized 808 grams of gold worth about Rs 49 lakh from a passenger at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport here today. The passenger was bringing the gold by hiding it in his private parts.

Customs officials said the person had come from Dubai. On suspicion, when Customs officials carried out a physical search of the person, it was found through the scanner that he had hidden some suspicious object in his body. The gold was in the form of paste and he had made three capsules to hide them in the rectum. Customs officials have seized the gold. Further action is being initiated.