Customs Dept seizes 755-gm gold from flyer

Amritsar, March 14
The Customs Department recovered 755 grams of gold worth Rs 49.67 lakh from a passenger arrived from Sharjah at Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here on Thursday.
Officials of the Customs Department said acting on a tip-off, the passenger was thoroughly checked by department staff and a packet of about 904 grams of gold wrapped in black tape was recovered from him. Of the gold seized, 755 grams of pure gold was recovered. He hid this packet under his turban.
Officials said the passenger had come to Amritsar from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight. The Anti-Smuggling Department of the Customs Department seized the gold under sections of the Customs Act, 1962, and further action is being taken.
Yesterday too, the Customs Department recovered 291.75 grams of gold from two Indian travellers, who came from Pakistan through the Attari border, the market value of which is estimated to be around Rs 19 lakh. The gold was in the form of jewellery and was of 24 carat. The gold was seized by the department and further action is being taken in this connection.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
CAA: Supreme Court to hear pleas for stay on implementation of Citizenship Amendment Rules
The applications were filed after the Centre implemented the...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony
When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed ...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them