CWG 2022: Residents elated to watch five stars from Amritsar city play in hockey team

Amritsar, August 8

Even as India lost to mighty Australia in the final of the hockey match in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham today, city residents were elated that five stars of the holy city figured in the national hockey team.

The players are Harmanpreet Singh of Timmowal village, Gurjant Singh of Khaliara village, Shamsher Singh of Attari village and Dilpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh of Butala.

Indian hockey team Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Singh’s father Sarbjit Singh said the performance of the entire Indian team was below par. They did not play like a well-oiled machine against a formidable opponent like Australia.

Harmanpreet’s elder brother Kamalpreet Singh said Australians controlled the ball for a larger time of the game. Indians were seen struggling to get the ball. They need to work harder to overpower the formidable opponent.

His entire family along with friends watched the live telecast of the match together at their residence at Timmowal village on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road. A family friend, Gurpal Singh, sarpanch of neighbouring Chauhan village, said entire India was hopeful of a gold medal in the hockey final. At last, they had to contend with a silver medal.

Hardev Singh from Attari village, whose son Shamsher was playing in the team, said, “It is better to have something than nothing. One of them had to lose.”

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune on phone, Dilpreet’s father Balwinder Singh, who had played the nationals from 1990 to 1996, said: “I keenly watched the final and saw that the Indian squad was struggling against the superior opponent.”

Four of these players namely — Shamsher, Dilpreet, Gurjant and Harmanpreet — were bestowed with Arjuna award following their terrific contribution in the Olympics, in which their team won bronze.

