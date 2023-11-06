Cycle rally creates awareness on stroke prevention

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

A cyclothon was organised by Uppal Neuro Hospital in association with Amritsar Medical Association in which more than 400 cyclists participated. MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address, the MLA said that awareness about any disease can help prevent its onset. Addressing the gathering, Dr Ashok Uppal said the main objective of the cyclothon was to make people aware about stroke because up to 80 per cent cases can be prevented. He said that people can prevent the disease by exercising four to five times a week.

“Even if you do it for 15 to 20 minutes, the risk of stroke can be reduced to a great extent,” he said. He added that regular exercise, participation in sports, balanced and nutritious food, stress-free lifestyle, control on obesity, alcohol and smoking can help people prevent the disease. In case of a stroke, the patient should be rushed to the hospital, he said.

Dr Salil Uppal and Dr Shikhil Uppal also gave a message to the people to prevent stroke by riding bicycles. Amritsar Medical Association members, cycle clubs, sports clubs, social organisations, school children, general public and the hospital staff participated with enthusiasm in the cyclothon.

