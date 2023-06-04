Cycle rally organised to promote healthy lifestyle

Amritsar, June 3
To sensitise people of the state to the diseases caused by the unhealthy lifestyle like cancer, diabetes, heart-related diseases, various health centres of the district, including the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Lopoke, PHC, Othian, Community Health Centre (CHC), Tarsikka, and PHC, Thariewal, organised cycle rallies on Saturday.
Civil Surgeon Rajinderpal Kaur said people should adopt cycling to stay healthy. Cycling provides the necessary mobility and exercise to the body which helps in staying fit, she said.
The Civil Surgeon said the events were organised to mark Health Bicycle Day. The main purpose of which is to make people aware about health, she said, adding that cycling is an easy exercise and it is very important to include cycling in the exercise routine. This can improve the standard of living of the people.
